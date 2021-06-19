State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-14

For immediate release: June 18, 2021 (21-154)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to [email protected].

King County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Eunice Waiimu Kubania (NC60447088). Kubania allegedly neglected a vulnerable adult and was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry. As a result, Kubania is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Andrew Dreessen (LP60616761). In 2020 Dreessen’s license to practice in Colorado was suspended by the Colorado Board of Nursing, and in 2021 Dreessen relinquished his license to practice nursing in that state. Dreessen failed to comply with a Colorado requirement that he submit to a physical and/or mental examination.

In May 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of registered nursing assistant CeciliaAnn T. Tudela (NA61051560). Tudela received financial assistance from a patient by accepting checks, and by using the patient’s debit card with permission to pay bills and withdraw cash. The patient allegedly noticed an unauthorized withdrawal of $303 and an unauthorized check cashed for $1,000.

Skagit County

In May 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of certified medical assistant hemodialysis technician Amy Leigh Taylor (HT60417704). Taylor met a former patient at a coffee shop, and exchanged text messages, photos, and phone calls with the former patient. The former patient allegedly went to Taylor’s home and workplace multiple times. Taylor and the former patient allegedly kissed, hugged, and held hands.

Snohomish County

In April 2021 the Mental Health Counselor Program suspended the license of mental health counselor Quinn Chapman, aka Mason Elijah Chapman (LH60902303). Chapman took or maintained no progress notes for counseling sessions with a client, and began a romantic relationship with the same person once the client-counselor relationship ended.

Yakima County

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Mandy L. Baker (NC10054233). Baker failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

