St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI , Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/19/2021 at approximately 0011 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shadow Lake Road / Cross Roads
VIOLATION: DUI / Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Kyle Lambert
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call in Concord of an operator passed out in his vehicle. Upon arrival Troopers observed the operator, later identified as Lambert, unconscious with the vehicle running, and a juvenile in the back seat of his vehicle. While speaking with Lambert, he displayed signs of impairment, and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Lambert was issued a citation to appear at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/5/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: ESSEX
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.