Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘profitable operation’

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday before being resuscitated with CPR and a defibrillator.

According to the British Heart Foundation, an ICD is a small device placed under the skin to monitor heart rate. It is connected to the heart with thin wires and is able to regulate abnormal heart rhythms through electrical shocks.

The Danish federation said Eriksen had visited his teammates on Friday after leaving the hospital in Copenhagen and will now go home to spend time with his family. Denmark lost its second group match 2-1 against Belgium on Thursday.