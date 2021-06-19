Submit Release
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (18 June 2021)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID-19 update on 18 June 2021:

Total daily tests: 592 New confirmed cases: 16 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,800 Active cases: 126 Recoveries: 17,997 (14 new) Currently admitted: 25 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 677 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

