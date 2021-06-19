UK and Ghana reaffirm partnership on climate adaptation and resilience ahead of COP26

During a visit to Ghana, Minister of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan co-chaired a ministerial roundtable with Minister of Environment Dr Kwaku Afriyie on climate adaption and resilience and Ghana’s roadmap to COP26.

The UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency and Minister of State (Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change), the Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, has just completed a three-day working visit to Ghana. During her trip she visited UK-funded projects promoting climate action and interacted with key businesses and parts of government working to build Ghana’s resilience to climate change.

The visit comes ahead of the UK hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in November, leveraging on the UK’s presidency to accelerate climate action, including a particular focus on adaptation and resilience in the most vulnerable parts of the world.

Speaking after the visit, Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK’s International Champion for Adaptation and Resilience for COP26, said: Ghana feels the impacts of climate change first hand, but has shown inspiring ambition and commitment to tackling climate change. It’s been incredible to see practical and effective on-the-ground action to adapt and build resilience to climate impacts, and to hear from Ministers, businesses and civil society about the challenges and opportunities.

The UK welcomes Ghana to the Adaptation Action Coalition and looks forward to the publication of the Adaptation Communication. I am excited to continue our collaboration to drive global action ahead of COP26.

While in Ghana, Minister Trevelyan met with the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Hon Dr Kwaku Afriyie, where she recognised the achievements of Ghana in the fight against climate change citing the collaborative efforts between the UK and Ghana. At the end of the meeting, Ghana committed to play its role in green recovery by working alongside the UK, Egypt, Malawi and Colombia, as an Adaptation Action Coalition (AAC) Steering Committee member and also produce on Adaptation Communication (AdComm).