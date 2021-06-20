Local Volunteers Join Scientology Disaster Response Team to Help Make Their Hospital Safe

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers joined by local volunteers took on the task of cleaning out the blocked drainage lines of the Chateaubelair Hospital. Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Team and local volunteers, hard at work cleaning out the drains of Chateaubelair Hospital. Twenty-four local residents joined the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and together they got the job done It was hard but necessary work, and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and local volunteers kept at it until the water could flow back to the sea. All the volunteers took pride in a job well done.

Inspired by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers motto—"Something can be done about it"—24 local volunteers joined in to assist Chateaubelair Hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With only four hospitals serving the island of St. Vincent, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Team enlisted the help of 24 local volunteers to clean up volcanic debris at the Chateaubelair Hospital.

For weeks, La Soufrière Volcano, less than 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Chateaubelair, spewed rocks and pyroclastic flows—dense, fast-moving flows of solidified lava, volcanic ash, and hot gases. This clogged the hospital's drains and blocked water from flowing out to sea. In St. Vincent’s hot, humid climate, standing water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes that carry malaria and dengue fever. It can also act as an incubator for bacteria and parasites.

Imbued with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ “can-do” spirit and their motto, “Something can be done about it,” the team tackled the task of cleaning out the drains.

“We dug out the drainage ditch that leads from the hospital,” says the lead Scientology Volunteer Minister, now back in Florida after the team completed their mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “We also repaired a pipe on the main road that was blocking access to water for several houses. Then we moved on to the hospital proper, cleaned up the grounds and cleared off the roof of the recovery room.

For 16 days, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers St. Vincent Disaster Response Team brought relief to thousands of residents in need of help. The Freewinds, the Church of Scientology religious retreat and humanitarian ship in the Caribbean, arranged for the team of Florida-based volunteers to fly in to the Island and also arranged a 40-foot container of urgently needed supplies.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service. It was created in the mid-1970s by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.

