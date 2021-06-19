Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn receives 2021 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping Award

Holden House received Best Of Housekeeping 2021 from AAA The back garden is a perfect place to relax Each suite features a private bath and select suites include oversized tubs

Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn joins "Top 25%" of AAA Diamond properties with award for outstanding cleanliness and condition



COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a AAA Inspected and Approved inn, has been recognized with the 2021 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award, granted to hotel properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean that earn the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores.

A property’s housekeeping and maintenance attributes are among the most important components analyzed during the on-site evaluation conducted by AAA’s professionally trained inspectors. While every property must meet rigorous standards of cleanliness and condition to qualify for the AAA Diamond Program, inns and hotels awarded the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping designation significantly surpass expectations, as measured during a comprehensive, on-site inspection. All areas must reflect this very high standard as AAA inspectors review for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more.

“We are honored to be recognized by AAA for our commitment to housekeeping and maintenance,” said Sallie Clark, Innkeeper-Owner. “At Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, we are committed to exceeding guest expectations and providing superior travel experiences. This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our entire staff and especially now, guests are seeking properties with excellent housekeeping practices when making reservations. This designation is more important than ever as U.S. travel resumes.”

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is part of a select group of inns and hotels in North America. Properties must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints to meet the criteria for this award, which puts them in the top 25% of all 27,000 AAA Diamond designated hotels.

“AAA has found that cleanliness and physical condition are consistently among the most important components travelers consider when looking for an inn or hotel – and we know that will be more important than ever as travelers get back to exploring the world in a post-COVID environment with properties like Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn which focuses on comfort and cleanliness,” said Scott Hamerlee, director of the AAA Diamond Program. “In addition to passing AAA’s rigorous on-site inspection, Colorado Springs’ Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to keeping its property in top condition for our members and their guests.”

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn enters its 36th year of operation and continues to receive accolades among many travel organizations like AAA. The inn features six guest suites in three Victorian adjacent buildings. Each of the boutique-style suites include a private attached bath, fireplace, sitting area, and queen or king bed. Select rooms have balconies, and oversized tubs and all guests are treated to a complimentary home cooked full breakfast, served in the elegant dining room or ensuite for an additional fee. For more information, recipes, inn blog, area events and activities, specials, e-newsletter and to make #bookdirect reservations, visit the inn’s website at www.HoldenHouse.com

About the AAA Diamond Program: For more than 80 years, AAA’s professional inspectors have conducted in-person property evaluations. AAA is the only entity using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. AAA’s inventory includes some 58,000 Diamond hotels and restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Travelers can find AAA Diamond hotels and restaurants and inspector insight in AAA’s trip planning products: AAA Mobile app, AAA Travel Guides, TripTik Travel Planner and the AAA TourBook guides available to members at AAA offices. For more information, visit AAA.com/Diamonds. About AAA AAA provides more than 60 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 34 motor clubs and more than 1,000 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. To join, visit AAA.com.

