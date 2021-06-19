(Video) Iran Election 2021: Nationwide Boycott Shows People’s Desire for Regime Change

This nationwide boycott underlined the regime’s illegitimacy in Iran.

Iranians boycotted the regime’s sham election, renouncing a regime that killed over 1500 protesters in November 2019 uprising and 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.

An Overview of Iran’s New President’s Oppression Against Women.

The Iranian people did not just boycott the regime’s sham election; they have been calling for regime change for years.

US Treasury Designates Sanctions on Iran Targeting Supreme Leader’s Inner Circle.

Iranian people ripping posters of Ebrahim Raisi.

In daily videos, Parents and relatives of the victims of the November 2019 uprising called for the election boycott and underlined that their vote is regime change.