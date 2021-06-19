Submit Release
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (18 June 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,594 Cases: 124 Severe Cases: 228 New Deaths: 14 Recovery: 439

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,813,953 Active Cases: 16,987 Total Cases: 274,899 Total Deaths: 4,276 Total Recovery: 253,634 Total Vaccinated: 1,974,476

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

