Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 67 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,373 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 June 2021, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,160,473), deaths (136,810) and recoveries (4,590,617) by region:

Central (186,334 cases; 2,931 deaths; 167,582 recoveries): Burundi (5,121; 8; 4,198), Cameroon (80,090; 1,310; 77,305), CAR (11,032; 98; 7,103), Chad (4,945; 174; 4,768), Congo (12,298; 161; 11,330), DRC (36,956; 866; 27,911), Equatorial Guinea (8,698; 120; 8,489), Gabon (24,834; 157; 24,165), Sao Tome and Principe (2,360; 37; 2,313)

Eastern (693,035; 13,606; 574,455): Comoros (3,975; 146; 3,745), Djibouti (11,586; 154; 11,421), Eritrea (5,285; 19; 4,743), Ethiopia (274,899; 4,276; 253,634), Kenya (178,078; 3,437; 122,346), Madagascar (42,040; 891; 41,440), Mauritius (1,761; 18; 1,311), Rwanda (30,048; 378; 26,393), Seychelles (14,123; 55; 12,505), Somalia (14,841; 775; 7,137), South Sudan (10,764; 115; 10,514), Sudan (36,347; 2,737; 30,062), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (68,779; 584; 49,026)

Northern (1,527,771; 46,343; 1,338,037): Algeria (135,219; 3,746; 94,150), Egypt (276,190; 15,791; 204,701), Libya (190,426; 3,173; 175,923), Mauritania (20,288; 480; 19,303), Morocco (525,924; 9,233; 512,937), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (378,982; 13,874; 330,331)

Southern (2,273,189; 67,565; 2,048,332): Angola (37,467; 853; 31,570), Botswana (65,815; 940; 58,541), Eswatini (18,800; 677; 17,997), Lesotho (11,010; 327; 6,445), Malawi (34,781; 1,166; 32,824), Mozambique (72,123; 844; 70,030), Namibia (70,112; 1,107; 57,716), South Africa (1,796,589; 58,441; 1,632,182), Zambia (125,157; 1,554; 103,884), Zimbabwe (41,335; 1,656; 37,143)

Western (480,144; 6,365; 462,211): Benin (8,140; 103; 7,979), Burkina Faso (13,462; 167; 13,287), Cabo Verde (31,910; 281; 30,907), Côte d'Ivoire (48,007; 307; 47,366), Gambia (6,024; 181; 5,827), Ghana (94,913; 793; 92,881), Guinea (23,450; 168; 22,250), Guinea Bissau (3,824; 69; 3,556), Liberia (2,834; 95; 2,105), Mali (14,375; 524; 10,018), Niger (5,459; 193; 5,178), Nigeria (167,155; 2,117; 163,540), Senegal (42,259; 1,158; 40,767), Sierra Leone (4,631; 82; 3,212), Togo (13,701; 127; 13,338)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

You just read:

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 June 2021, 9 am EAT

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release