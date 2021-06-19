Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 June 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,160,473), deaths (136,810) and recoveries (4,590,617) by region:
Central (186,334 cases; 2,931 deaths; 167,582 recoveries): Burundi (5,121; 8; 4,198), Cameroon (80,090; 1,310; 77,305), CAR (11,032; 98; 7,103), Chad (4,945; 174; 4,768), Congo (12,298; 161; 11,330), DRC (36,956; 866; 27,911), Equatorial Guinea (8,698; 120; 8,489), Gabon (24,834; 157; 24,165), Sao Tome and Principe (2,360; 37; 2,313)
Eastern (693,035; 13,606; 574,455): Comoros (3,975; 146; 3,745), Djibouti (11,586; 154; 11,421), Eritrea (5,285; 19; 4,743), Ethiopia (274,899; 4,276; 253,634), Kenya (178,078; 3,437; 122,346), Madagascar (42,040; 891; 41,440), Mauritius (1,761; 18; 1,311), Rwanda (30,048; 378; 26,393), Seychelles (14,123; 55; 12,505), Somalia (14,841; 775; 7,137), South Sudan (10,764; 115; 10,514), Sudan (36,347; 2,737; 30,062), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (68,779; 584; 49,026)
Northern (1,527,771; 46,343; 1,338,037): Algeria (135,219; 3,746; 94,150), Egypt (276,190; 15,791; 204,701), Libya (190,426; 3,173; 175,923), Mauritania (20,288; 480; 19,303), Morocco (525,924; 9,233; 512,937), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (378,982; 13,874; 330,331)
Southern (2,273,189; 67,565; 2,048,332): Angola (37,467; 853; 31,570), Botswana (65,815; 940; 58,541), Eswatini (18,800; 677; 17,997), Lesotho (11,010; 327; 6,445), Malawi (34,781; 1,166; 32,824), Mozambique (72,123; 844; 70,030), Namibia (70,112; 1,107; 57,716), South Africa (1,796,589; 58,441; 1,632,182), Zambia (125,157; 1,554; 103,884), Zimbabwe (41,335; 1,656; 37,143)
Western (480,144; 6,365; 462,211): Benin (8,140; 103; 7,979), Burkina Faso (13,462; 167; 13,287), Cabo Verde (31,910; 281; 30,907), Côte d'Ivoire (48,007; 307; 47,366), Gambia (6,024; 181; 5,827), Ghana (94,913; 793; 92,881), Guinea (23,450; 168; 22,250), Guinea Bissau (3,824; 69; 3,556), Liberia (2,834; 95; 2,105), Mali (14,375; 524; 10,018), Niger (5,459; 193; 5,178), Nigeria (167,155; 2,117; 163,540), Senegal (42,259; 1,158; 40,767), Sierra Leone (4,631; 82; 3,212), Togo (13,701; 127; 13,338)