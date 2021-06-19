Canada announces new assistance for those affected by conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Canada remains deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and the resulting humanitarian crisis that continues to worsen.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada is providing an additional $7 million in humanitarian funding to the World Food Programme, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross to support humanitarian operations in Ethiopia.

Current assessments by the UN and local authorities indicate that 5.2 million people in Tigray (90% of the population) now require humanitarian assistance. This funding will help address critical food needs arising from the conflict. The new contribution by Canada will also provide other life-saving assistance, such as health care, support for victims of sexual violence, emergency shelters and basic household goods, water and sanitation, and protection. It will also support the coordination of the humanitarian response in the region.

Quotes

“Canada continues to call for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict in Tigray. As the humanitarian situation worsens in the region, Canada is continuing to work with its partners to meet the immediate, critical needs of the millions of civilians affected by this crisis.”

- Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs

“Every day that that goes by, the situation is getting worse for the millions of people affected by the conflict in Tigray. They require urgent assistance, as their lives have been put at risk and their livelihoods disrupted by the crisis. Canada’s support will help provide some much-needed relief.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts