RE: Poultney - Route 30
The road is now open.
Route 30 in Poultney between Rice Willis Rd and Saltis Rd is closed due to a tree and wires down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
