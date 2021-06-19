Submit Release
RE: Poultney - Route 30

The road is now open.

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Route 30 in Poultney between Rice Willis Rd and Saltis Rd is closed due to a tree and wires down.  

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

