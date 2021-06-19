Middlesex/Careless and negligent operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:21A302386
TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/19/21 1435 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Careless and negligent operation
ACCUSED: Walker E. Kelley
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/19/21 at approximately 1435 hours, troopers were conducting stationary speed enforcement on Interstate 89 northbound at mm 42 in the town of Williamstown, when they observed a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. Radar indicated said vehicle was traveling 114 mph. Subsequently, the vehicle was stopped for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091 and the operator was identified as Walker Kelley of St. Albans. Kelley was taken into custody for Careless and negligent operation and his vehicle was towed. After processing at the Middlesex State Police barracks, Kelley was released and given a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/11/21 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/11/21
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
