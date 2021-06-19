Middlesex/Careless and negligent operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A302386

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/19/21 1435 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Careless and negligent operation

ACCUSED: Walker E. Kelley

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/19/21 at approximately 1435 hours, troopers were conducting stationary speed enforcement on Interstate 89 northbound at mm 42 in the town of Williamstown, when they observed a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. Radar indicated said vehicle was traveling 114 mph. Subsequently, the vehicle was stopped for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091 and the operator was identified as Walker Kelley of St. Albans. Kelley was taken into custody for Careless and negligent operation and his vehicle was towed. After processing at the Middlesex State Police barracks, Kelley was released and given a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/11/21 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/11/21

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191