Westminster Barracks / Accident-Private Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B102449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Acevedo                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 1204 PM on 06/19/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hastings Drive, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: None

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/19/2021, at approximately 1204 PM, the Windsor Fire

Department advised the Vermont State Police of an accident at Hastings Drive, that involved a male and his lawn mower falling down an embankment. The male was flown to Darmouth Hitchcock Hospital for believed non-life threatening injuries.

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

