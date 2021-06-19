Westminster Barracks / Accident-Private Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 1204 PM on 06/19/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hastings Drive, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: None
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/19/2021, at approximately 1204 PM, the Windsor Fire
Department advised the Vermont State Police of an accident at Hastings Drive, that involved a male and his lawn mower falling down an embankment. The male was flown to Darmouth Hitchcock Hospital for believed non-life threatening injuries.
COURT ACTION: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.