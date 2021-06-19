Homicide: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:07 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. An additional adult male victim was located in the 5100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 52 year-old Benson Thorne Sr., of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

