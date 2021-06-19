RE: Road Closure Chester

Rt 10 is back open.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Chester Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 10 in Chester VT, is closed due to a Motor Vehicle accident. Traffic is being diverted to Trebo Rd, on to Snell Rd to get back to VT RT 10. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

