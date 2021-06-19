RE: Road Closure Chester
Rt 10 is back open.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Chester Police
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 10 in Chester VT, is closed due to a Motor Vehicle accident. Traffic is being diverted to Trebo Rd, on to Snell Rd to get back to VT RT 10. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
