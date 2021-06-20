5 SATURDAYS STEAM PROGRAM INTRODUCED IN SAHUARO HIGH SCHOOL MENTORING PROGRAM
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE…June XX, 2021…TUCSON, AZ…. The 5 Saturdays career readiness, agile life skills, and entrepreneurship curriculum was introduced in Sahuaro high school mentoring class during the 2020 and 2021 semester.
“We are committed to sharing topics with high school students that provide immersive learning experiences that enables self-organization and the ability to learn at their own pace. The 5 Saturdays team of industry professionals want students to build personal confidence and succeed, so we focus on having students discover and use their individual power and leadership skills. It is exciting to see students take ownership of lifelong learning”, said Dr. Dave Cornelius, founder of the 5 Saturdays STEAM program.
We are also excited to award the 5 Saturdays 2021 scholarship to Sahuaro high school 2021 graduate, Latanya Beyniouah. She plans study computer science and attend Howard University, a HBCU in Washington, D.C and the alma mater of Vice President Kamala Harris. “I created a black-owned version of Amazon for my business plan, where black people can offer their services or sell their products” said Beyniouah.
“So the idea was to introduce students probably for the first time into a learning environment without the pressure of a grade so to speak. My experience in the 5 Saturdays program probably set my mind in the direction of creating the mentorship program. The Agile mindset is a way in which you think about things collaboratively, which I think is really important. The big plan is to create an environment that kids are buying into their own learning, and I think Agile seems to offer that opportunity as I see it” said Dr. Charles Collingwood, Math Dept. Chair at Sahuaro High.
About 5 Saturdays
Started in 2013, Tucson-based 5 Saturdays focus on opening the door for underserved students to a career in information technology and business. Students learn in a collaborative and project-based environment and are exposed to concepts such as Kanban and user stories that they can use right away to tackle homework or community service activities, and in the future as they move on to college and a career. Knowledge sharing is done by industry professionals, coaches, and trainers, who donate their time and serve as learning facilitators and mentors. visit www.5Saturdays.org.
