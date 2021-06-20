Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,715 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Re: Old Stage Rd in Georgia

Roadway is back open, please drive carefully! 

Brittany Rodrigue

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

From: Rodrigue, Brittany via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, June 19, 2021 8:20 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Old Stage Rd in Georgia

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Old Stage Road in Georgia, just beyond the intersection of Woods Hollow Drive is closed due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Brittany Rodrigue

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

You just read:

Re: Old Stage Rd in Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release