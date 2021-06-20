Traffic Fatality: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, June 19, 2021, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:35 pm, the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, when the driver struck a Toyota Scion that was turning left from Pennsylvania Avenue, onto the ramp to I-295 northbound ramp proceeding through a green left turn arrow. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the driver of the Nissan Altima to a local area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services treated the driver and passenger of the Toyota Scion on scene and were released.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

