Woman Directed Film: Wanders Pass
A wanderlust young woman is given insight into a secret looming in her family that reveals the hidden truth. An Australian adventure awaits!
What world was I living in? I can't believe that this wonderous place has always been here and I may never have seen it had I stayed where I was...”APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Wisconsin author wrote a novel called Wanders Pass and NOW it has been adapted into a screenplay that will soon become a FEATURE-LENGTH FILM! Wanders Pass is looking for help in making this film a reality through Indiegogo where you can read up more on what they are doing and see two SNEAK PEEK SCENES that gives heart to what the film is about. This story touches on sensitive subjects that are relatable and that they want to give a voice and justice to. Let's help out this great Wisconsin author turn her novel into a feature-length film! You can find the novel, Wanders Pass, on Amazon. Thanks for supporting! Join the Adventure. Novel Link!
— Leah Brown
