Junk Removal Services Now Offered in Tacoma, Washington
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainier Junk Removal is a family-owned and operated business that provides junk removal services for homes & businesses in Tacoma, Washington. Junk removal can be tricky because many different types of junk people need to be removed from their property. Here at Rainier Junk Removal, we keep it simple and to the point. So if you have been looking for the best junk removal team around, keep reading ahead to see which types of junk removal services we offer!
Home Clean-Outs:
Are you moving out of your home and have too many items you don't want to bring with you? A home clean-out includes all of the items inside your home. Junk removal specialists will take out everything from furniture, appliances, and clutter that you don't want to keep anymore.
Business Clean-Outs:
Are you a business needing some help getting rid of some old office junk or retail merchandise? Our junk removal experts can come onto your property to get all trash off-site, so you don't have any worries about storing it long-term!
Construction Waste Disposal:
If there is construction happening on your property, Rainier Junk Removal is happy to remove all debris left over after they're done with their job. All leftover materials such as concrete slabs, drywall, wood scraps, and even metals like copper pipes go into one big recycling bin.
Furniture & Appliance Removal:
Are you moving out or renovating? We can help! Junk removal services are offered for any furniture and appliances. However, lifting and moving heavy items like this on your own is a dangerous task that can lead to injury.
Electronics Junk Removal:
Do you have old computers and monitors cluttering up your basement? We're happy to help! Old electronics such as these can be hazardous materials in landfills, so we'll gladly remove and dispose of them properly.
Garage Junk Removal:
If the garage is filled with antique tools or unwanted furniture from an old house, Rainier Junk Removal has got it covered! Junk removal services are offered for any size of junk taking over part of your property.
Light Demolition:
Rainier Junk Removal can help you with light demolition. If you have a shed, deck, or renovation in your home that you need to be demolished, we can handle it!
These are just some of the services we offer to customers like you! To learn more about all of our junk removal services, give us a call today at 253-345-JUNK or visit our website www.RainierJunkRemoval.com
Kellen Becker
Home Clean-Outs:
Are you moving out of your home and have too many items you don't want to bring with you? A home clean-out includes all of the items inside your home. Junk removal specialists will take out everything from furniture, appliances, and clutter that you don't want to keep anymore.
Business Clean-Outs:
Are you a business needing some help getting rid of some old office junk or retail merchandise? Our junk removal experts can come onto your property to get all trash off-site, so you don't have any worries about storing it long-term!
Construction Waste Disposal:
If there is construction happening on your property, Rainier Junk Removal is happy to remove all debris left over after they're done with their job. All leftover materials such as concrete slabs, drywall, wood scraps, and even metals like copper pipes go into one big recycling bin.
Furniture & Appliance Removal:
Are you moving out or renovating? We can help! Junk removal services are offered for any furniture and appliances. However, lifting and moving heavy items like this on your own is a dangerous task that can lead to injury.
Electronics Junk Removal:
Do you have old computers and monitors cluttering up your basement? We're happy to help! Old electronics such as these can be hazardous materials in landfills, so we'll gladly remove and dispose of them properly.
Garage Junk Removal:
If the garage is filled with antique tools or unwanted furniture from an old house, Rainier Junk Removal has got it covered! Junk removal services are offered for any size of junk taking over part of your property.
Light Demolition:
Rainier Junk Removal can help you with light demolition. If you have a shed, deck, or renovation in your home that you need to be demolished, we can handle it!
These are just some of the services we offer to customers like you! To learn more about all of our junk removal services, give us a call today at 253-345-JUNK or visit our website www.RainierJunkRemoval.com
Kellen Becker
Rainier Junk Removal
+1 253-345-5865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook