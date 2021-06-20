SIGNED!ColoradoComeback Bills to Expand Mental Health Access for Kids Increase Access toStateResources Become Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the Governor signed two Colorado Comeback bills into law that seek to expand access to youth mental health services as well as expand the crisis support services offered by the Colorado 2-1-1 collaborative to help Coloradans in need.

HB21-1258, sponsored by Senator Janet Buckner, aims to make it easier for Colorado youth to get mental health care by creating a program in the Office of Behavioral Health to facilitate access to mental health services for identified needs, including those that may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program would provide any young person aged 18 and under with an online mental health screening and would then reimburse providers for up to three mental health sessions.

“The pandemic has resulted in increased mental health needs for so many Coloradans, but especially for our young people, whose lives and learning have been severely disrupted over the last year,” said Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). “In order to provide relief for our kids, we need to expand access to mental health support. This bill will help break the stigma around mental health by making it easier for kids to seek out care in Colorado.”

The office will also create a website to serve as a portal for youth and providers to be able to navigate the program. Our state’s youth mental health crisis has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this bill will ensure that Colorado youth can get the help they need and deserve.

SB21-239, sponsored by Senators Rachel Zenzinger & Chris Kolker, transfers $1 million to expand the Colorado 2-1-1 collaborative to include necessary referrals for mental health services and other resources for Coloradans.

“When Coloradans find themselves in tough times, our state has a number of amazing programs and services to help folks get back on their feet. But navigating the maze of programs and eligibility requirements can often be confusing and time-consuming. That’s why resources like 2-1-1 are so critical,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada). “By working to compile and clarify assistance opportunities for Coloradans, the 2-1-1 Colorado database connects vulnerable people to the essential resources they need right when they need it.”

“Over the last year, Coloradans’ lives have been upended. Businesses and schools have closed, families have faced financial uncertainty, and thousands have lost loved ones or faced a medical crisis themselves,” said Senator Chris Kolker (D-Centennial). “This law will ensure that Coloradans in crisis can get the help that they need to recover – connecting people to all of the incredible opportunities our state has to offer without the burden of sifting through them alone.”

The Colorado 2-1-1 Collaborative is a confidential and multilingual service connecting people to more than 11,000 vital resources across the state, including resources for COVID-19, aging and disability, mental health and substance use disorder, food assistance, housing and shelter, employment, tax assistance, and childcare services.

This bill provides additional funding to the 2-1-1 service for mental health services, and also requires the Collaborative to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to target, conduct outreach, and market to individuals who are unemployed – regardless of whether they receive benefits – and may need referrals for behavioral health services and other resources.