Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2000 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the 2000 Block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:49 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, 23 year-old Andrew Lanier, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife). Additionally, 27 year-old Alexandra Scott, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.