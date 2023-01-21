The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.
Class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:Y-mAbs)
If you suffered losses in Y-mAbs and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit, or just have questions as an investor, please visit us here. You can also contact Y-mAbs Stock Loss Lawyer Timothy L. Miles by calling 855/846-6529 or via e-mail at tmiles@timmileslaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than March 20, 2023.
Allegations in the Y-mAbs Class Action Lawsuit
Y-mAbs is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Specifically, Y-mAbs is developing Omburtamab, which is being studied for the treatment of neuroblastoma in the central nervous system or leptomeninges of pediatric patients.
The Y-mAbs class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Y-mAbs misrepresented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) willingness to approve Omburtamab for marketing based on the existing clinical trials; (ii) Y-mAbs misrepresented that progress was being made that would align with the FDA’s requirements to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of Omburtamab, through adequate and well-controlled studies; and (iii) the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that it was unlikely to grant approval for the marketing of Omburtamab.
On October 26, 2022, the FDA published its briefing documents for an October 28, 2022 Advisory Committee (“AdCom”) Meeting, which identified key issues with Y-mAbs’ Omburtamab application. On this news, Y-mAbs’ stock price declined by more than 27%.
Then, on October 28, 2022, Y-mAbs revealed to investors that the AdCom had voted 16 to 0 to deny the application and that Y-mAbs had not provided sufficient evidence to conclude that Omburtamab improved overall survival. On this news, Y-mAbs’ stock price declined nearly 60%, further damaging investors.
Y-mAbs Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Y-mAbsr securities or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).
Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
