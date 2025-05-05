World Village 2025: A Celebration of Cultural Arts and Humanities in Boise, Idaho

Global Lounge World Village 2025 Beats & Bones at the 2024 World Village

Celebrate Our World in Our Village.” — Wayne Rancourt, Global Lounge Board President

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated annual event, World Village, is set to take place from September 4-6, 2025, at JUMP in Downtown Boise, Idaho. This vibrant three-day Arts and Humanities festival will feature multinational performing groups representing the diverse cultures of Idaho.World Village is renowned for its rich tapestry of Dance, Music, Storytelling, Poetry, Art, Film and Food. This year's event promises to be an extraordinary showcase of our community’s expanding blend of cultural arts and literature. It invites every resident to connect with their neighbors through a celebration of the many traditions and arts that enrich our lives.In a significant change, World Village will move from its previous location at Cecil D Andrus Park to the dynamic and innovative JUMP venue in Downtown Boise. This new location will provide enhanced experience for attendees, offering more space and facilities to enjoy the festivities.We are thrilled to announce that Global Lounge will be collaborating with JUMP this year, bringing their unique vision and resources to help make this event a resounding success. Their collaboration will ensure a memorable experience for all participants and visitors.Join us at World Village 2025 to celebrate the beauty of culture and the arts. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable experience that brings together the heart and soul of our community.

World Village

