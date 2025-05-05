MELTRIC® to Showcase Switch-Rated Power Solutions at OTC 2025 in Houston, TX – Booth 3006

MELTRIC DS200 Oil Drilling Power Distribution

MELTRIC® Corporation to participate in the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), taking place May 5–8 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Booth #3006.

We’re showing the energy sector how our MELTRIC technology helps unlock new levels of safety and performance—whether in upstream oil and gas, offshore wind platforms, or next-gen hydrogen operations.” — Tommy Van Oost, Sales Manager - Central Region, MELTRIC

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, a leader in safe, innovative electrical power connection solutions, to exhibit in the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), taking place May 5–8 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Visit MELTRIC at Booth #3006 to explore how Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, hazardous location products, high-amperage solutions, and Technordevices provide safer, smarter, and more reliable power connections. ( https://meltric.com/solutions/oil-gas/petrochem OTC 2025 is themed "Waves of Innovation >> Offshore Energy Excellence," spotlighting the cutting-edge technologies transforming the global offshore energy landscape. With an evolving energy mix that spans oil and gas, wind, hydrogen, and marine resources, MELTRIC solutions enable operations to adapt with flexibility, safety, and confidence.“MELTRIC is built for moments when downtime isn’t an option,” said Tommy Van Oost, Sales Manager - Central Region at MELTRIC Corporation. “At OTC 2025, we’re showing the energy sector how our Switch-Rated technology helps unlock new levels of safety and performance—whether in upstream oil and gas, offshore wind platforms, or next-gen hydrogen operations. MELTRIC gives crews the ability to safely connect and disconnect equipment at the push of a button—even in harsh or hazardous conditions.”As offshore energy operators look for smarter, safer, and more agile solutions, MELTRIC delivers. Designed to withstand extreme environments and engineered for quick-change reliability, MELTRIC devices empower energy professionals to reduce unplanned downtime, improve crew safety, and drive operational excellence.Visit MELTRIC at OTC 2025 in Booth #3006 to learn how our rugged power connection solutions are helping shape a resilient, forward-looking offshore energy industry.For more information about MELTRIC and its full range of electrical power products, visit https://meltric.com About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, [email protected]

