Butter and the Genre Drops Electric Jazz Debut with 'Music Is Life'

Butter and the Genre

Oklahoma City collective blends soulful grooves and timeless energy in long-awaited first release

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butter and the Genre , a rising jazz ensemble led by acclaimed trumpeter Gregory “Butter” Haubrich, is proud to announce the release of their debut single, Music Is Life. Set to drop on May 9, 2025, the track will be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The release is distributed globally through The Orchard, a division of Sony Music Entertainment—marking a major milestone in the band’s musical journey.With its smooth instrumentation and emotional resonance, Music Is Life is a vibrant, feel-good jazz track that celebrates the healing and connecting power of music. The single features lush trumpet melodies, rich vocals, and a live rhythm section that blends the warmth of classic jazz with modern flair. Soulful, accessible, and filled with heart, the track captures the spirit of the band’s performances—inviting listeners into a soundscape that uplifts and inspires.“Jazz is timeless, and we’re here to prove that with every note we play,” says Haubrich, who founded the band with the mission of building community through music and expanding the reach of jazz to audiences of all ages.Butter and the Genre is more than just a jazz band—it’s a multigenerational movement. Based in Oklahoma City, the group brings together seasoned jazz professionals and emerging young talent to create something truly unique. Their live shows radiate joy and connection, often drawing comparisons to the energy of Earth, Wind & Fire and the sophistication of Miles Davis, while also tapping into the smooth charm of Frank Sinatra.The release of Music Is Life is just the beginning. The single serves as the lead track from their debut album of the same name, slated for release later in 2025. In the lead-up to the album, Butter and the Genre will continue performing live across Oklahoma and beyond, with upcoming appearances at the Paseo Arts Festival and Juneteenth celebrations at Washington Park.Their performances aren’t just about entertainment—they’re about creating a shared experience that welcomes everyone, from lifelong jazz fans to newcomers. With a focus on live instrumentation, authenticity, and connection, the band is building a loyal following that reflects their diverse musical roots and inclusive vision.With an uplifting message and a groove that sticks, Music Is Life sets the tone for what promises to be a compelling journey for the band—and for listeners ready to rediscover the joy of jazz.To learn more about Butter and the Genre and stay updated on upcoming releases and performances, visit butterandthegenre.com

