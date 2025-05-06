Well Played Charters Announces New Partnership with Iconic Don CeSar Hotel

Well Played Charters forms a new partnership with the Don CeSar Hotel, offering exclusive charter experiences for guests along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well Played Charters has announced a new partnership with the historic Don CeSar Hotel, expanding its presence in the luxury travel market and offering curated charter experiences to hotel guests visiting St. Pete Beach.

Historic Hotel Joins Forces with Boutique Charter Company

Often referred to as the "Pink Palace," the Don CeSar has been a Gulf Coast landmark since 1928, renowned for its distinctive architecture, upscale amenities, and oceanfront setting. Through this collaboration, Well Played Charters will offer hotel guests access to exclusive yacht charters, providing private excursions to destinations such as Shell Key Preserve, Egmont Key, and Pass-A-Grille.

Elevating Coastal Experiences for Travelers

Guests of the Don CeSar will be able to enhance their stay by reserving a private charter directly through the hotel concierge, creating a seamless experience from shore to sea. Charters can be tailored for a variety of occasions including family outings, sunset cruises, and small group celebrations.

Luxury Travel Demand on the Rise

The collaboration reflects a broader trend in the travel industry toward personalized and experiential services. According to recent data, luxury travelers are increasingly seeking private, customizable activities that align with their preferences and lifestyles.

Well Played Charters continues to expand its fleet and services to meet these evolving expectations.

Note from the Owner

"This collaboration with the Don CeSar Hotel reflects our shared commitment to exceptional hospitality and curated guest experiences," said Pamela Cole, Co-Owner of Well Played Charters.

About Well Played Charters

Operating out of 4801 37th Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711, United States, Well Played Charters provides private yacht experiences along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Their fleet includes vessels suitable for various occasions and group sizes, and they focus on quality, safety, and guest satisfaction.

