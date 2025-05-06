Every Kid Sports Announces New Mission Statement, Focusing on Supporting Life

Supporting life through access to youth sports

We’re evolving our mission because of the powerful stories we’ve been entrusted with.” — Eleana Faniaka, Executive Director of Every Kid Sports

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Kid Sports , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit championing equitable access to youth sports, unveils its new mission statement: “Supporting life through access to youth sports.” The updated mission reflects what the organization has witnessed through the stories, growth, and transformation of over 182,000 kids and their families since 2010.Over the past 15 years, the organization has consistently heard a recurring message from parents, coaches, and kids alike: access to play offers real life experiences and growth. It’s an opportunity to build confidence, learn teamwork, develop resilience, and feel a sense of belonging.“We’re evolving our mission because of the powerful stories we’ve been entrusted with,” said Eleana Faniaka, Executive Director of Every Kid Sports. “Families have told us time and again that sports brought their child hope, joy, structure, and even healing. When you listen to that kind of feedback over and over again, you realize this is about so much more than a game. It’s about life.”The current youth sports landscape only underscores this work. Rising costs and increased specialization continue to push millions of kids–especially those from low-income and underserved communities–out of the game. Every Kid Sports remains committed to inclusively providing access to recreational play, where all kids can experience the benefits of sports regardless of their family’s income.Key highlights of Every Kid Sports’ impact:- Over 182,000 kids from low-income families have accessed youth sports through the Every Kid Sports Pass since 2010.- 75% of families supported in 2024 identified as BIPOC- Gender equity reached a major milestone: rising from 38% girls in 2023 to 50/50 balance between girls and boys in 2025- Serving kids in every U.S. state–from rural towns to urban communities.With this evolution of mission, the organization continues to back its stance that every kid deserves the chance to play, and spotlight the deeper understanding that life is better when we play.As part of the new mission, Every Kid Sports invites the public to explore the powerful stories shared by the kids and families they serve—available at www.everykidsports.org About the Every Kid Sports:Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3) organization that is supporting life through access to youth sports. Since 2010 we’ve been removing the financial barriers that impede a kid’s confidence and community building, cultivation of social skills, and the numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits of sports participation. To learn more, visit everykidsports.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.