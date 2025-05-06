ValueRays® Highlights Amazon’s Choice Recognition for Heated Mouse Advanced Model

Amazon's Choice ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced Amazon's Choice ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced Amazon Choice ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced

Be among thousands of ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced owners. Infrared heats the object not the air around it relaxing stiff muscles and overworked hands.

The warmth is subtle, steady, and it makes a huge difference. Customers use it year-round — especially in cold offices or under strong A/C.” — says Anna Miller, ValueRays founder

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValueRays, a developer of infrared heated computer accessories, has announced that its Heated Mouse Advanced model has been designated as an Amazon’s Choice product. The recognition reflects the model’s continued performance and customer satisfaction among buyers seeking ergonomic solutions for cold-hand relief at the computer.The ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced is part of the company’s broader line of USB and USB-C infrared mice, designed to address the needs of individuals working in air-conditioned or cold environments. The mouse is equipped with an internal carbon fiber heating element that emits low-voltage infrared warmth to the user's hand. It is frequently used by individuals managing poor circulation, arthritis, and cold sensitivity.Key Product Attributes:Ergonomic right-hand designInfrared heating system powered via USBCompatible with desktops, laptops, and docking stationsDesigned for extended use in office or home settingsThe Heated Mouse Advanced has become one of the brand’s most consistently reviewed models and remains a staple in the company's growing line of wellness-focused desktop accessories.AvailabilityThe product is available through Amazon at the following URL:Additional models and related infrared computer accessories are available via https://heatedmouse.com/shop . Listings are fulfilled through Amazon and may qualify for free Prime shipping.About ValueRaysFounded in 2008, ValueRaysis a U.S.-based company specializing in infrared heated computer accessories. Its product line includes heated mice, mouse hand warmers, and keyboard pads designed to enhance user comfort in cold work environments. ValueRays products are sold online through Amazon and select partner websites.

ValueRays Heated Computer Accessories

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.