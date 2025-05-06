AMRT Satellite Technology Uncovers Significant Mineral Assets at Historic Oregon Mine

Find Fast - Drill Less Satellite Location Minerals from Space

Abandoned Mine Expected to Roar Back to Life with Massive Results thanks to AMRT Satellite Scan Technology

Historic and Legendary Lost Ore Carts Heavily Loaded with Gold Nuggets May Soon Be Found in Collapsed and Abandoned Tunnel” — John Casey, CEO of CC Explorations, LLC

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CC Explorations, a leading satellite-based mineral exploration company, today announced the completion of its remote Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) Technology on a historic mine located in Oregon. The AMRT test results were significant, which has now resulted in current onsite drilling, trenching and other testing, with results leading to substantial in-ground assets, including up to 4,645 oz of gold, 15,800 oz of silver, and trace amounts of platinum group metals and rare earth elements.

Following successful due diligence, CC Explorations intends to own a 75% stake in the project, with the remaining 25% owned by potential investors. The site, which has been neglected for some time, will now undergo a comprehensive fire mitigation and clean-up effort, while the company works to secure the necessary permits to begin full-scale operations.

"We are thrilled that our satellite based AMRT Technology had uncovered such significant mineral resource left undiscovered at this historic mine site," said John Casey, CEO of CC Explorations. "Our AMRT Technology has allowed us to identify and quantify these abandoned or previously undiscovered valuable assets and make great progress toward proving them out through onsite trenching and drill testing. We are essentially rewriting history.”

The initial remote exploration by way of an AMRT scan, which utilizes advanced satellite imagery, proprietary remote sensing technologies and AI, has enabled CC Explorations to accurately assess the mineral composition with up to 93% accuracy, bringing to light the potential of the site while reducing the need for extensive on-site exploration. This AMRT satellite based approach not only saves time and resources but also minimizes the environmental impact of the company's operations.

"As a satellite-based exploration company, we are committed to developing innovative and sustainable methods for identifying and extracting valuable mineral resources," added Mr. Casey. "This project in Oregon is a prime example of how our AMRT technology can unlock the hidden potential of historic mining sites, while also prioritizing environmental stewardship and responsible resource development."

With the acquisition of this Oregon mine, CC Explorations continues to expand its portfolio of high-potential mineral exploration projects across the United States and around the world.

About CC Explorations LLC:

CC Explorations offers over two decades of expertise in Remote Sensing for Mineral Exploration and Archeological Services through its cutting-edge satellite-based Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) Technology.

This revolutionary AMRT Technology, akin to how NASA surveys and detects minerals on other planets, stands as the next-generation solution by harnessing the foundational capabilities of its predecessors, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), and combining it with proprietary advanced methods, algorithms, and AI. Our AMRT Technology boasts incredible speed and an accuracy rate of up to 93% (proven by drilling and trials). This advanced AMRT Technology, with its unique, precise, and reliable detection capabilities, positions CC Explorations at the forefront of the mineral exploration field.

By leveraging CC Explorations' satellite-based AMRT Technology, Mineral Exploration Companies, Miners, Prospectors, Geologists, Geophysicists, and Archeologists can obtain detailed insights into subsurface mineral deposits, hydrocarbons, man-made deposits, and voids without ever setting foot on site.

The History Channel successfully utilized CC Explorations' satellite-based AMRT Technology to locate and document one of Yamashita's Treasure Sites buried in the Philippines, as featured in its TV documentary series "Lost Gold of World War II" in 2020.

Satellite-based AMRT Technology can reliably detect the positions and depths of most elements on the periodic table from space with zero site environmental impact, all at a fraction of the cost and time compared to traditional mineral exploration methods.

In the realm of mineral and other exploration, the utilization of CC Explorations' ability to locate Sub-Surface Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbons, Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earths, Critical Minerals, Water, Voids, and other Valuable Items is highly recommended prior to investing in traditional, expensive, and time-consuming exploration methods.

Satellites Quickly and Reliably Locate Minerals from Space with 93% accuracy at a fraction of traditional exploration costs.

