Stephen J. Donell appointed Partition Referee in Joe Polk Trust v. Emil Hightower, Case #22STPB00556 (CA Superior Court)

On 04/11/25, LA Superior Court appointed Stephen J. Donell as Partition Referee in Joe Polk Trust v. Emil Hightower, Case No. 22STPB00556.

LOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, Calif. (April 11, 2025) – The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles appointed Stephen J. Donell as Partition Referee in the case of The Joe Polk Living Trust, UTD June 22, 2018 v. Emil Bland Hightower, Case No. 22STPB00556. The case involves the real property located at 6130-6134 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90047 (the “Property”).Mr. Donell was appointed as Referee to take possession, custody and control of the Property to enable him to ultimately partition the Property by sale. Trust & Estate attorneys often seek appointment of partition referees when family members inherit property, and a dispute arises regarding the sale of the property. A partition action is the only court ordered process in California to bring an end to real estate co-ownership disputes. Under California Code of Civil Procedure Section 872.210, a partition action is a legal process taken to divide a California real estate equitably among its co-owners.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate . In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and othergovernment enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case. Please visit our website at www.fedreceiver.com to learn more about our services.

