East Coast Dermatology Introduces the Nordlys® Light & Bright™ Treatment for Advanced Skin Rejuvenation

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Dermatology proudly announces the integration of the cutting-edge Nordlys system, an advanced laser platform, into its state-of-the-art practice. This innovative technology is renowned globally and has been featured in multiple media outlets, including NBC’s Today Show, making it a trusted choice for patients seeking high-quality aesthetic treatments.One of the standout treatments offered by the Nordlys system is Light & Bright™, an advanced skin rejuvenation procedure designed to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins . Utilizing a combination of selective intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser, the treatment gently resurfaces the skin, stimulates collagen production, and enhances overall skin tone and texture—all with minimal downtime. Clinical studies support its efficacy, making it a top choice for those looking to restore a youthful, radiant complexion.During the Light & Bright treatment, precise light energy penetrates the deeper layers of the skin, where it is converted into heat. This process effectively targets unwanted pigmentation and vascular irregularities, promoting smoother, clearer, and more evenly toned skin. Patients can achieve noticeable improvements in skin brightness, texture, and elasticity with a comfortable, non-invasive procedure.“At East Coast Dermatology, we are committed to offering our patients the most advanced and effective treatments available,” said Natallia Fiadorchanka, MD. “The Nordlys system is a remarkable addition to our practice, allowing us to deliver superior skin rejuvenation with precision and safety. Light & Bright is an excellent option for those seeking a refreshed and youthful appearance, and we are excited to bring this breakthrough technology to our patients.”About East Coast DermatologyLocated in the heart of Brooklyn, New York, East Coast Dermatology is a premier provider of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services. Our expert team is dedicated to delivering personalized skincare solutions using the latest innovations in dermatologic technology. With a patient-first approach, we specialize in treating a range of skin concerns while enhancing confidence through cutting-edge treatments. Whether addressing medical conditions, performing aesthetic procedures, or offering skin rejuvenation therapies, East Coast Dermatology provides exceptional, comprehensive care in a welcoming environment.For more information about the Nordlys Light & Bright™ treatment or to schedule a consultation, visit https://eastcoastdermatology.com or call 781-905-5000.

