Nitride Global Selected for Prestigious Plug and Play Semiconductor Accelerator Program

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitride Global, a leader in advanced materials in the semiconductor & microelectronics industry, is proud to announce its acceptance into the Plug and Play Semiconductor Accelerator Program. Out of more than 600 applicants, Nitride Global was selected as one of only 20 standout companies chosen to participate in this year’s prestigious cohort, recognized for driving the future of semiconductor innovation. Nitride Global focuses on next generation advanced materials in the areas of Ultrawide Bandgap (UWBG) semiconductors with its highly differentiated bulk Aluminum Nitride (AlN) products, and a revolutionary advanced packaging solution based on its proprietary Aluminum Oxynitride (AlON), a transformative thermal management, dielectric, and passivation coating for use in power electronics and 3D packaging.

Throughout this program, Nitride Global will gain access to vital resources, including specialized workshops, expert mentorship, business development opportunities, potential investment connections, and the opportunity to collaborate with other cohort startups. The program culminates in a high-profile Expo Day on October 23, 2025, where Nitride Global will present its cutting-edge technologies to an elite audience of corporate partners, investors, and industry leaders at Plug and Play’s NeoCity facility in Osceola County, Florida, an emerging hub for semiconductor innovation and economic growth.

“Being selected for Plug and Play’s Semiconductor Program is a prestigious and transformative opportunity for Nitride Global,” said Mahyar Khosravi, CEO of Nitride Global. “Our innovations in UWBG materials and next-generation advanced packaging technologies are redefining thermal management, substrate performance, and energy efficiency for next-generation electronic systems. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to accelerate our impact on the semiconductor, aerospace, datacenter, electric vehicle, and sustainable energy sectors.”

Nitride Global’s portfolio includes:

Ultra-high-purity bulk Aluminum Nitride (AlN): Delivering ultrawide bandgap performance, high thermal conductivity, exceptional voltage resistance, and extreme durability for next-generation semiconductor and UV optical devices. AlN’s superior material properties enable faster heat conduction, lower switching losses, and greater reliability in high-power, high-frequency, and high-temperature applications such as EVs, datacenter, aerospace, and the power grid.

Revolutionary Aluminum Oxynitride (AlON) Coatings: Transforming semiconductor and power electronics performance with a proprietary thin-film solution that dramatically improves heat dissipation, electrical isolation, and device longevity. AlON coatings enable direct die-attach architectures, eliminating the need for thermal interface and adhesion layers, thereby reducing thermal resistance and lowering weight and size, and extending device life by reducing thermal degradation. It accelerates innovation in electric vehicles, microelectronics, aerospace, and next-generation RF and optical systems. NGI is establishing the first of its kind capabilities in the US in the area of advanced packaging.

As one of only four companies in the world and the only North American-owned entity in the bulk AlN space, Nitride Global is establishing fully domestic capabilities in semiconductor innovation, addressing supply chain security, and reducing global carbon footprints across sectors such as electric vehicles, aerospace, and power grids.

“Plug and Play represents a unique platform to collaborate and scale transformational technologies,” added Dr. Brian Soller, President of Nitride Global. “We are excited to work alongside industry innovators and pioneers to drive the next wave of semiconductor performance and sustainability.”

About Nitride Global

Founded in 2009, Nitride Global (www.nitrideglobal.com)is an advanced materials innovator specializing in UWBG & advanced packaging solutions. Its cutting-edge technologies are designed to enable the next generation of semiconductor devices, power electronics, and sustainable energy solutions. Through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, Nitride Global is committed to pushing the boundaries of performance while building a more sustainable, energy-efficient future.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, they are present in 60+ locations across five continents. They offer corporate innovation programs and help corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. They also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where they’ve invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.