SideBar Podcast Welcomes Civility Experts Cassandra Dahnke and Tomas Spath

Civility is claiming and caring for one’s identity, needs, and beliefs without degrading someone else’s in the process.” — Cassandra Dahnke and Tomas Spath

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on the Legal Talk Network welcomes Cassandra Dahnke and Tomas Spath as nationally recognized civility experts. The episode goes live on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Cassandra and Tomas have been featured in national media coverage including PBS, CSPAN, National Public Radio, and Roll Call. Their book, Reclaiming Civility in the Public Square, calls attention to the value of civil discourse, serves as a blueprint for action, and provides examples, in plain, straightforward language, of living, thriving civil discourse in American politics today.Since 1997, the Institute for Civility has promoted civility – in government, workplaces, schools, and anywhere people gather to live, learn, work, and play. In 2023, we changed our name from the Institute for Civility in Government to better reflect the broad scope of our reach. The Institute is a grassroots, nonpartisan, non-profit organization building civility in a society that often seems tilted toward uncivil speech and actions. The Institute does not endorse any political candidate nor take a position on any issue. We are about process, not positions. We are not a think tank or watchdog organization; we catalyze change.Cohost Jackie Gardina highlights that "The Institute defines Civility as 'Achieving Alignment'". According to Dahnke and Spath, the first step to enhancing civility is aligning on what it is and isn’t. The Institute for Civility’s definition of civility has been largely recognized as a concise comprehensive description of this important construct. The definition has been cited extensively in books, peer-reviewed journals, articles, and more.Civility training is also an important mission of the Institute. In today’s polarized climate, civility training is becoming increasingly crucial for fostering respectful and effective communication in diverse settings. The Institute for Civility is seeing a surge in requests for our programs as political, racial, gender, religious, and generational differences continue to spill over into the workplace. Organizations across various sectors—businesses, educational institutions, government bodies, and more—are seeking guidance on managing growing tensions and addressing incivility among their teams.Cohost Mitch Winick noted that "The Institute conducts training programs that allow individuals to connect with colleagues outside their usual circles, fostering a sense of unity and understanding that transcended job titles and hierarchical positions."To listen to Dahnke and Spath's SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

