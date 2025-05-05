Vintage Park Lands Experiential Wellness Studio Featuring Float Therapy, Cold Plunge, Sauna, Red Light & More

Altered States Wellness Offers Float Therapy Cold Plunge at Altered States Wellness Altered sTates Wellness Logo

Immersive wellness is coming to Vintage Park—featuring float therapy, cold plunge, sauna, red light, and more to help you reset, recover, and recharge.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altered States Wellness, a Dallas-based wellness brand known for its immersive float therapy experiences and cutting-edge recovery services, has officially signed a lease and will be opening its newest location in Vintage Park this summer.With rising demand for non-invasive mental and physical wellness tools, Altered States Wellness brings a curated lineup of services designed to support stress relief, recovery, and overall well-being. The new location will offer Float Therapy—the studio’s signature service—alongside infrared sauna, cold plunge, full-body red light therapy, PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) mat sessions, and compression therapy.More than a wellness studio, Altered States is also a space for community and connection. The Vintage Park location will host group spa parties, cold plunge workshops, corporate wellness events, and the studio’s popular “Ultimate Date Night” experience.“After seeing how quickly Altered States Wellness took off in Dallas, I knew Houston needed a space like this,” said Justin Kennington, franchise owner of the new Vintage Park location. “There’s a growing desire for holistic and science-backed ways to manage stress, recover from workouts, and simply feel better. I couldn’t be more excited to bring this to the city of Houston.”Altered States Wellness was founded with the mission to make accessible, science-backed wellness experiences available in a welcoming and experiential environment. Each studio features themed float rooms and an immersive lounge space, providing a unique alternative to traditional wellness offerings.Residents can follow along for grand opening updates and special previews by following @alteredstatesvintagepark on Instagram.

