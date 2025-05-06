Submit Release
Drs. Daniel and Richelle Knowles Named Chiropractors of the Year at Sherman College Lyceum

The future of chiropractic depends on clarity of purpose, congruency in service, and the courage to rise”
— Dr. Daniel Knowles
BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherman College of Chiropractic proudly honored Drs. Daniel and Richelle Knowles with the prestigious Chiropractor(s) of the Year Award at the 2025 Lyceum. The award, presented during the Regent Dinner on May 2, recognizes their decades of visionary leadership, service, and dedication to advancing chiropractic philosophy and the mission of Sherman College.

Both alumni of Sherman College (Daniel '96, Richelle '99), the Knowles have been tireless advocates for principled chiropractic care, education, and service globally. Their leadership through the Mile High Chiropractic Movement, Lifetime Wellness Practice, and Network Wellness Center has inspired countless chiropractors to elevate their purpose and service.

"The future of chiropractic depends on clarity of purpose, congruency in service, and the courage to rise," said Dr. Daniel Knowles upon receiving the award.

This recognition marks a significant milestone personally, and for the global chiropractic community they continue to lead.

