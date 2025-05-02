Splash Tents, Inc. Launches New Line of ARC Tents for Experiential Event Use Nationwide

ARC 200 ARC Splash Tent ARC 400 sqft. Splash Tent ARC 685 sqft. Splash Tent

Splash Tents, Inc. Launches Revolutionary ARC Tents — A Striking Blend of Elegance, Simplicity, and Strength Taking the Event World by Storm.

With ARC Tents, we’re offering something that’s structurally strong, visually stunning, and incredibly easy to deploy — a total game-changer for experiential marketing.” — Zohra Charanya

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splash Tents, Inc., an industry leader in custom event canopies and branded outdoor structures , proudly announces the nationwide launch of its latest new product: ARC Tents — a bold fusion of architectural design and functional engineering. Already gaining rapid traction in key regions like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Idaho, Georgia, and Texas, ARC Tents are redefining how businesses captivate audiences at outdoor events.Sleek, strong, and visually striking, ARC Tents are tension fabric structures supported by either a single or double high-strength aluminum center pole, stabilized from the ground up for maximum support and flexibility. Their stunning arched silhouettes elevate any event space — creating a dramatic, open-air environment that is as functional as it is photogenic.Splash Tents, Inc., a manufacturer known for its custom event canopies and branded outdoor structures, has announced the launch of its new product line: ARC Tents. These tension fabric tents, now available across the United States, have already been adopted by businesses and organizations in states such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Idaho, Georgia, and Texas.The ARC Tent design features a modern arched silhouette supported by one or two high-strength aluminum center poles, offering a combination of structural stability and visual appeal. The tents are intended to serve as adaptable environments for outdoor events, ranging from product showcases to hospitality spaces.Design and ApplicationARC Tents come in six sizes—200 sq. ft., 400 sq. ft., 550 sq. ft., 685 sq. ft., 800 sq. ft., and 1320 sq. ft.—and can seat between 25 and 80 guests in banquet-style arrangements. According to Splash Tents' CEO, the new line responds to demand for versatile tent structures that combine aesthetic design with logistical efficiency.Early Adoption by National BrandsSeveral national brands have already incorporated ARC Tents into their event infrastructure:T-Mobile has deployed ARC Tents at community events and street activations to support its promotional and product demonstration efforts.SILK, a plant-based beverage brand, has used the tents at food and wellness festivals, integrating them into spaces focused on sampling and consumer education.Rocky Ridge Trucks utilizes ARC Tents at automotive expos, tailoring the visual design to align with their rugged brand identity.Coors Light has outfitted ARC Tents for music festivals and sporting events, using them as branded spaces for beer service and audience engagement.Portability and SetupDesigned with mobility in mind, even the largest ARC Tent model can be assembled in under an hour by a small team. The components break down into five carry bags, which can be transported in standard-sized vehicles. This portability supports use cases such as traveling brand activations and pop-up installations.Customization and PricingThe exterior of the ARC Tent can be customized using full-color digital or dye-sublimated graphics. Pricing starts at $2,900 and varies by size and customization options. Splash Tents states that production timelines are designed to accommodate both one-off orders and bulk requests.About Splash Tents, Inc.Founded to serve the growing needs of outdoor marketing and live event production, Splash Tents, Inc. provides a range of branded tent products to clients across sectors. The company offers equipment to agencies, corporations, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations aiming to create engaging event spaces. With the introduction of ARC Tents, Splash Tents expands its offerings to meet evolving demands in the experiential marketing space.For more information about ARC Tents or to inquire about design options, visit www.splashtents.com or contact [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.