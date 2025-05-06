Fasoo Enhances Egnyte Integration with Advanced Security and Encryption Features

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Egnyte

Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security solutions, has announced significant enhancements to its integration with Egnyte, reinforcing its commitment to streamlined encryption management and robust data protection within the Egnyte platform.

"By streamlining encryption management and enhancing security controls, customers can add data protection into user workflows without leaving the Egnyte interface," said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo. “With these latest enhancements, Fasoo is making it easier for organizations to protect their sensitive information via encryption while leveraging Egnyte’s powerful collaboration and data governance capabilities.”

“Egnyte's commitment to providing a secure collaboration and governance platform is further strengthened by Fasoo's enhanced integration,” said Ram Boreda, Vice President of Products at Egnyte. "These advancements offer our users greater control over their sensitive data, ensuring that security remains seamless and efficient at endpoints and beyond, even after data leaves Egnyte. The ability to manage encryption directly within Egnyte empowers our customers to maintain robust data protection without sacrificing productivity.”

The new features include:

- Endpoint Data Protection: Fasoo’s integration extends data protection beyond the Egnyte platform, ensuring that encrypted files remain protected even after being downloaded to endpoints. This persistent security mitigates risks associated with data leaving the secure Egnyte environment.

- Simplified Decryption Management – Administrators and folder owners can decrypt all files within a registered Egnyte folder directly from the Egnyte platform, ensuring effortless control over encrypted documents.

- Increased Folder Encryption Support – Administrators and folder owners can register an almost unlimited number of Egnyte folders for encryption. This extends security when organizations need to support organizing files into hundreds of folders to support projects, departments, or customer needs.

- Enhanced Administrative Security – To bolster security, administrators managing Fasoo-registered folders must authenticate using their Egnyte instance credentials. Only registered administrators can view all Fasoo-registered folders, enhancing access control.

- User-Specific Folder Visibility – Egnyte users can now view the folders they have personally registered for encryption from within Egnyte. By selecting “View registered folders,” users will see their own encrypted folders, while those without registered folders will encounter a blank list, ensuring privacy and clarity.

- Controlled Integration Access – To maintain strict security protocols, only registered Egnyte users can enable the Fasoo application within their Egnyte instance, preventing unauthorized activation.

- Automated Encryption for Moved Folders – When a user moves a folder to become a subfolder of an existing Fasoo-registered folder, all files in the moved folder will be automatically encrypted, streamlining security processes.

- Encryption for Shared Link Uploads – Fasoo now ensures that files uploaded via shared links—one of the most common methods for external file sharing—are automatically encrypted, mitigating risks associated with external data exchanges.

These advancements align with Fasoo’s ongoing mission to provide seamless, integrated security solutions that empower organizations to maintain complete control over their sensitive data while utilizing cloud collaboration platforms like Egnyte.

