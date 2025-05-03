leagend Unveils Comprehensive OBD II Scanner Collection to Empower Next-Gen Vehicle Diagnostics

OBD II scanners leagend battery tester BA670 leagend T31 leagend ELM327 leagend T90

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend, a pioneer in battery-testing and monitoring solutions for more than two decades, today announced the official launch of its most extensive OBD II Scanner lineup to date. Featuring 12 versatile tools—from 2-in-1 OBD II scanners with integrated battery testers to Bluetooth-enabled code readers, memory savers, auto speedometers and trip computers—this collection is engineered to meet the evolving demands of professional technicians, fleet managers and DIY enthusiasts around the globe.A Unified Platform for Proactive MaintenanceThe new OBD II Scanner collection embodies leagend’s mission of “Enhanced Diagnostics, Proactive Maintenance.” By offering a full spectrum of diagnostic capabilities—from basic DTC (Diagnostic Trouble Code) reading and clearing to advanced live-data visualization and battery health analysis—leagend empowers users to catch potential failures before they lead to costly breakdowns.Flagship 2-in-1 Scanners: BA670 & BA570At the top tier are leagend BA670 and leagend BA570, robust 2-in-1 devices that combine engine-code diagnostics with multi-voltage battery testing. Both models read and clear DTCs, reset the Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL), retrieve VIN and calibration IDs, and support over 20,000 fault-code definitions. Simultaneously, they measure Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), internal resistance, voltage, State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) on 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries—delivering a truly all-encompassing vehicle health snapshot.Modular Code Readers for Every WorkshopFor workshops that prioritize engine diagnostics, leagend offers a series of dedicated code readers: leagend T31, leagend T41, leagend T59 and leagend T49. Each unit reads, clears and interprets DTCs, displays freeze-frame data, and streams live data from up to 249 ECU parameters. With dual-system scanning (engine and transmission), these tools facilitate rapid troubleshooting on domestic, Asian and European makes via CAN, ISO9141, J1850 and KWP2000 protocols.Bluetooth-Enabled Diagnostics: leagend ELM327 and leagend BLE327Wireless convenience comes in the form of leagend ELM327 and leagend BLE327 Bluetooth OBD II adapters. Compatible with dozens of third-party mobile apps, these dongles transform any smartphone or tablet into a powerful code reader and data logger.Specialized Tools: Memory Saver, Speedometer and Trip Computerleagend rounds out the collection with three specialized accessories: leagend MS2 Memory Saver: Maintain ECU settings during battery charged, preventing key-relearning, radio-code resets and transmission adaptations.leagend T90 Auto Speedometer: A wireless digital speedometer and trip computer that provides real-time speed, trip distance, fuel-efficiency stats and more—ideal for classic-car restorations or custom EV conversions.leagend TG4 Auto Trip Computer (TurboGauge IV): A 4-in-1 unit combining speedometer, tachometer, trip meter and engine-hour tracker, with data-logging capabilities for long-haul fleet operations.Streamlined Workflows and Data ManagementAcross the entire range, leagend has prioritized intuitive interfaces and robust data-handling features. Color LCDs, multilingual menus and context-sensitive help reduce learning curves, while USB connectivity enables firmware updates and report printing. Onboard memory stores thousands of test records—fueling traceable maintenance logs and streamlined customer reporting.Durability for Harsh EnvironmentsRecognizing the rigors of automotive workshops and field service, all OBD II scanners are housed in impact-resistant enclosures with reinforced connectors. Built-in protections—reverse-polarity, over-current and short-circuit safeguards—ensure that accidental miswiring or voltage spikes won’t compromise tool integrity or connected vehicle electronics.Global Availability and SupportEffective immediately, leagend OBD II Scanner collection is available through leagend’s worldwide distributor network. Regional sales experts stand ready to provide sample units, volume-pricing quotes and technical guidance. Comprehensive support resources—including user manuals, software downloads and training webinars—are accessible via leagend’s website and local partner portals.Looking Ahead“With this launch, we’re redefining what a scan-tool suite can do,” said one of engineers at leagend told the reporter, “By integrating battery diagnostics, memory-safe code reading, wireless connectivity and trip-computer functions into one cohesive ecosystem, we enable our customers to stay ahead of vehicle issues, reduce downtime and boost operational efficiency”.As automotive systems become more complex and data-centric, leagend’s expanded OBD II Scanner family offers a future-proof solution—one that anticipates the needs of technicians, fleet managers and innovators shaping the next generation of mobility.

