Virtual Front Desk Solution Provider WelcomeWare® Now A PTPN Preferred Vendor
Virtual front desk solution provider WelcomeWare® is pleased to announce that it has become a Preferred Vendor of Physical Therapy Provider Network (PTPN)
PTPN is the premier network of independent rehabilitation therapy providers in the United States, upholding the highest standards in clinical and business excellence and empowering private practices to thrive in a competitive healthcare landscape.
WelcomeWare supports private physical therapy practices in improving the patient experience, streamlining operations, reducing costs, and boosting collections. In addition, PTPN members receive special discounts on WelcomeWare.
Michael Edgington, Regional VP of Operations at Empower Physical Therapy and a PTPN member, said, “WelcomeWare has enabled us to realize a 50% reduction in front-office headcount. In addition, we are seeing higher collections, roughly 95% or more in every clinic.”
About WelcomeWare
WelcomeWare is the premier front desk kiosk solution for Physical Therapy Practices. Use WelcomeWare to ensure front desk coverage, increase scheduled-outs and collections, reduce operating costs, and facilitate a positive patient experience. WelcomeWare provides a kiosk, software, virtual receptionists, and actionable data, to facilitate a frictionless check-in experience.
