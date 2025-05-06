Thom Kaz Brings Hypnaughty to The Nashville Palace, May 29, 2025 Whiskey Town Logo Thom Kaz Hypnaughty Faceabook image

Kaz is equally known for his dedication to the needs of US Military Veterans

. "Hypnosis, music, comedy and audience interaction light up the room and I love it, says Kaz. It feeds my passion for aiding the well being of our military veterans. That is my life's work.”” — Thom Kaz

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thom Kaz is coming to Nashville. For over a decade, Thom Kaz has been mesmerizing the world with his engaging blend of hypnotic entertainment including music and comedy. This high energy show entitled, Hypnaughty, has been hailed as “One of the Best” by USA Today, voted “Best Comedy Hypnosis Show” in Vegas 6 years straight, a hit on HBO’s Comedy Central and broadcast across Europe. Hypnaughty arrives at the Nashville Palace on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (see below for showtime and ticket availability).For the Nashville audience, he offers reimagined aspects of Hypnaughty forging a bold new path, blending live music, original storytelling, subconscious empowerment, plus traditional comedy hypnosis with lasers, dancers and music creating an interactive experience designed to entertain while introducing his audience to the power of the mind. The show thrives on audience participation and crowd excitement, stirred up by Kaz whose innovative approach draws upon his extraordinary combination of military experience, medical knowledge, and clinical hypnotherapy training — creating a rare fusion of entertainment and empowerment designed to uplift audiences both emotionally and physically.While audiences worldwide have been captivated by his hypnotic stage presence, fewer knew the deeper story. Thom Kaz is not just an entertainer. He’s a man on a mission — blending the soul of a songwriter, the mind of a master hypnotist, the heart of a United States Air Force veteran, and the insight of clinical training into a powerful movement of music, mental wellness, healing and human potential. Thom is a military vet and works with military vets using his hypnosis and relaxation skills and techniques to help ease their trauma.Beyond the stage, Thom’s passion to help military veterans remains front and center. "Hypnosis, music, comedy and audience interaction light up the room and I love it, says Kaz. It all feeds into my passion for aiding our military veterans, many of whom are in need of help to ease their traumas. That is my life's work.”Through his initiative, WhiskeyTown Warriors, he provides critical mental wellness support to veterans battling PTSD, anxiety, and depression — offering a powerful blend of music therapy, motivational events, and veteran-focused resources. His mission is personal, shaped by his own service, his family’s legacy (father and brother veterans, retired) and his deep understanding of the challenges facing America's heroes. Every show has a Whiskey Town booth that has a great collection of information any soldier or soldier's family may need.Thom’s highly anticipated interview with Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, to be broadcast soon on The Disability Network, will further spotlight Thom’s vision, his expanding movement across music and wellness platforms, and his growing influence as an artist with a cause.As a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who crafts every lyric and melody himself, Thom’s latest single, Outlaw in the USA, is rapidly making waves — rising to the top of the CCM-TV Playlist, which reaches over thirteen million subscribers. This surge in visibility has helped Outlaw in the USA go viral across adult contemporary radio and streaming platforms nationwide.Tickets available at: www.outhousetickets.com . $20. Doors open at 7 pm. Show starts at 8 pm. Thursday, May 29. Venue address: 2611 McGavick PK Nashville, TN 37214.From Nashville, the show moves to Ground Zero, Morgan Freeman’s renowned venue in Biloxi, Mississippi, on June 26, 2025.Thom Kaz’s life work is about more than songs or shows—it’s about standing for something bigger.• It’s about honoring those who serve.• It’s about inspiring resilience.• It’s about healing through the power of music, mindset, and mission.For interviews, media inquiries, and show bookings, please contact:Press Inquiries:Tom Tanno [email protected] (818) 515-8079Corporate Events and Show Bookings:Joe Rainone [email protected] (863) 812-1637Check out our website for more info & upcoming events!FB: https://www.facebook.com/thom.kaz/ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/ilovewhiskeytown/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ilovewhiskeytown Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thom-kaz-77b8b324/

