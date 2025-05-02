SWorx Bottling Company Launches $75M Private Offering to Expand Production Capacity Following URBT Acquisition

URBT expands its portfolio through the acquisition of SWorx Bottling Company, enhancing its manufacturing footprint.

COLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWorx Bottling Company , a high-capacity beverage manufacturing facility located in Colton, California, today announced the launch of a planned $75 million private offering to support the expansion of its bottling and production operations.The announcement follows the company’s recent acquisition by Urban Television Network Corp. (OTC: URBT), a media and technology company. SWorx is now operating under new management and is focused on scaling its manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand from established beverage brands and emerging market leaders.The acquisition marks a significant step in URBT’s broader strategy to diversify beyond media and expand into infrastructure and manufacturing. By bringing SWorx into its portfolio, URBT gained a high-volume, operational manufacturing asset that supports its long-term growth and vertical integration goals.“Joining the URBT family brings operational and strategic strength to SWorx Bottling,” said Dan Parr, CEO of SWorx Bottling Company. “Our goal is to expand production capacity in response to growing interest from established beverage companies. This next phase allows us to serve our partners at greater scale and efficiency.”With a 161,000-square-foot production facility, SWorx Bottling Company is equipped to deliver turn-key bottling and packaging services for water, energy drinks, and other functional beverages. The facility’s infrastructure supports high-speed production and large-scale output, positioning SWorx to accommodate new brand partnerships and expanded production contracts.The private offering will be used to upgrade equipment, enhance automation, and increase throughput, as well as support continued operational development. While the offering is private and subject to applicable securities regulations, the company notes that interest has already been expressed by several industry stakeholders.SWorx also offers a unique path for beverage companies seeking to bring their products to market. From formulation to finished product, the company works with clients to turn ideas into shelf-ready beverages through scalable, efficient manufacturing.Due to facility capacity and project scheduling, SWorx is limiting the number of new client engagements in the coming quarter. Beverage companies interested in touring the facility or exploring potential partnerships are encouraged to inquire early.For more information about SWorx Bottling Company’s private offering or to learn more about the acquisition, please visit https://www.SworxBottling.com or contact our investor relations team at (323) 510-5101.About URBTUrban Television Network Corp. (OTC: URBT) is a publicly traded media and technology company focused on innovation through strategic acquisitions. Originally launched in 1986, URBT has evolved under new leadership to pursue opportunities in media, infrastructure, and manufacturing to drive shareholder value and long-term growth.About SWorx Bottling CompanySWorx Bottling Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of URBT, is a beverage manufacturing company based in Colton, California. The company provides full-service, turnkey bottling and packaging for premium beverage brands, supported by a 161,000-square-foot production facility and expert operations team.This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law

