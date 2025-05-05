Executive Leadership Coach Angie O’Donnell of 3D Leadership Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angie O’Donnell, Master Certified Coach, is the owner of 3D Leadership Group, a boutique executive coaching firm based in Boston, MA. The firm, now 18 years old, has a team of 16 professionally certified coaches who partner with c-level leaders across 8 industries. Angie is proud of their reputation as a high touch, high impact firm that clients return to year after year to engage in executive development for their top leaders and teams. Angie was inspired and encouraged to cofound a coaching firm by her father, an entrepreneur from Canada who modeled the importance of having a relationship-centric mind-set, and what it’s like for an executive to balance the priorities of work and family.

The name of Angie’s coaching firm is 3D Leadership Group, and she often gets asked about the meaning of the company logo which has 3 trees in it. While the trees represent growth, they also symbolize 3 dimensions of development for an executive: Develop the Self, Develop Others and Develop the Business. For an executive’s growth to be transformational and not just transactional, the coach must engage the leader in these 3 conversations.

Angie shared her observation that as executives explore their motivations and thinking patterns with a skillful coach, they begin to refine their behavior, and this creates a positive ripple effect through the whole organization. Many of us have experienced the poor business results, stress and low productivity levels created by a negative leadership ripple – where no one is at their best. Exceptional leadership is rare, and we believe it can be cultivated and developed with an intentional approach.

“The current global business environment is incredibly challenging, and leadership is everything right now. Our team is sensitive to the obvious leadership stressors and the role we play in helping executives reframe, reset, and think through their options, as well as how they choose to show up in the difficult moments.”

Angie appeared on this radio show before and was invited back as part of the series on Empowering Women. She is proud to have recognition as a nationally certified woman owned business for the past 11 years, which she acknowledges is a rigorous and ongoing annual process. She and her coaching team have designed and facilitated women’s leadership development programs for the past 8 years and have created a strong community of women leaders through their PRISM program. PRISM is designed to address the “broken rung” for mid-career women who often need to amplify their competence, confidence and voice at a critical phase in their professional lives.

Angie also has earned the MCC designation for the past 7 years, or Master Certified Coach. This credential from the International Coach Federation is rare in the industry and only one percent of coaches globally have attained it. The MCC designation signifies expertise, professionalism, thousands of coaching hours, and ethical approaches in an industry where anyone can hang their shingle as a “coach.”

Angie O’Donnell has been in the coaching world for 20 years now and earlier in her career she worked for large global companies with large talent benches who invested heavily in leadership development. She has been an expatriate in Hong Kong and Zurich, and has opened banking offices in Mexico City, Bogota, Beijing, and Mumbai. She now resides in Boston with her husband and enjoys traveling with their two college aged daughters.

