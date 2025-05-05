The Law Office of Gary A. Farrell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Farrell, Esq. is a respected and honored criminal defense attorney handling everything from misdemeanors like shoplifting to serial murders. He did not start out to be this kind of lawyer and originally aimed to be part of the District Attorney’s Office in his home turf of Long Island and later Brooklyn. He did serve in that capacity from 1987 to 1994. He loved that work, but a switch was coming, hastened by a relative’s prosecution and an experience he had working with a famed defense attorney that all gave him new empathy for “the dark side.”

Mr. Farrell could also have been in theater, because he so loves and refers to movies like A Few Good Men and My Cousin Vinny when instructing jury panels. He is at times very chatty, witty, and humorous. He has also been part of high drama, such as the closure of a case where he helped get a mob-like counterfeiter off, with a shadow of a doubt argument straight out of Perry Mason.

Gary grew up watching his grandfather, the Chief of Detectives in Nassau County knowing the badge and gun had stories to tell and he wanted to be part of putting all those bad guys in jail. He aspired to be a lawyer from an early age, studied at SUNY Albany and got his JD from SUNY Buffalo. Gary was an Assistant DA in1987 but later switched sides (he relates the reasons in his podcast.) Having to prosecute in an era when there was nothing but witness testimony to rely on was difficult. In retrospect, things might have been easier on a prosecutor nowadays when video technology and DNA help tell the story juries need to hear.

“There might be an obscure part of the penal code I don’t know but it’s pretty safe to say I’ve been involved in every type of crime, from DUI to someone facing the death penalty.”

Today, Gary is an attorney with the motto: Cases Dismissed. He can’t say he always wins, but he does strive to find exculpatory evidence or a way to convince jurors the client is innocent. He also has a high ratio of acquittals. He is a member of many court systems and has successfully argued in three of the four Appellate divisions in the New York Court System. His is admitted to the federal courts and the Eastern and Southern Districts. He has argued in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and is also admitted to the Supreme Court, which refused to take a certain case . He is proud of his track record but says any lawyer who brags that he/she wins them all is full of malarkey!

In his podcast, Gary talks about some of the significant wins, including a shooting case in Fort Greene (Brooklyn, NY) where two warring factions of drug gangs showed up at an apartment, thinking the other was already inside, and put 20 bullets into the door. One bullet struck a child, and he died. Three men went to trial, and they were all convicted. The tragic death of a child has an emotional pull that can compensate for the lack of concrete evidence.

Another well-known case Gary handled (on the defense side) was called The Good Samaritan case, where a man stopped to help someone on the roadside, and then they hijacked his SUV. Gary Farrell relates these two cases and more with enthusiasm and wit. He also talks about the other cases in his years on the prosecutorial and defense sides.

Gary notes that his industry is very egocentric, so he doesn’t want to boast or position himself against competitors. He just reminds people that 37 years is a true depth and breadth of experience, and he also gives 100% in every case. He has prosecuted 25 murder cases in his time and notes numbers are hard to pin down in an age when settlements outnumber jury trials. He does emphasize that his practice is about helping people during the toughest times of their lives, whether they have been charged with misdemeanors, felonies, federal crimes, or white collar crimes. People, he notes, are innately good but sometimes they make poor choices. When they are on trial, judges have to see the bigger picture, and know the good and decent, as well as the bad or ugly side of a person’s life and actions.

Gary Farrell is a distinguished attorney with a career that spans more than three decades. Since 1994, he has been the owner of a private practice The Law Office of Gary A. Farrell and successfully handled a variety of cases. He is active in professional associations that include The Associations of Criminal Defense Attorneys, the NYS Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Kings County Bar Association (once served as its President) and the State Defenders Association. He is also involved in civic and community affairs including the cause Autism Speaks. Gary received many honors before this radio salute, including being named the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and appeared in Marquis Who’s Who. His education, background, and commitment make him a powerful force and you will enjoy hearing and learning from the podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Attorney Gary Farrell in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, April 29th at 1:00pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-the-law-office-of-gary-a-farrell/id1785721253?i=1000705501766

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-the-law-273757659/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/46OFe3mUpVDGDQGvwJjhxg

For more information about Attorney Gary Farrell visit his website:www.garyfarrelllaw.com

