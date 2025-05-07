The Preventive Measures Foundation Hosts the 9th Annual 'A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk'

Sponsor Highlight Harvie Oliver, III, Preventive Measures Chief Compliance Officer walking for mental health awareness

Bringing the Lehigh Valley together to raise $25,000 for mental wellness grants and support services through an empowering community walk.

Our Walk is about connection and compassion. Every step we take helps break the silence and brings support to the people who need it most,” — Paula Gonzalez, The Preventive Measures Foundation

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) invites the Lehigh Valley community to join the 9th Annual A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk on Saturday, May 17th, at Cedar Beach Park. Each year, the Walk brings the community together to raise awareness, promote mental wellness, and support organizations impacting healthier outcomes in underserved communities. With a fundraising goal of $25,000, Walk proceeds will fuel the Foundation’s Community Organization Grant Program, which awards up to $5000 grants to organizations providing essential wraparound services for mental wellness. To date, the Walk has raised thousands in financial support for more than 30 deserving nonprofits.

With rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide at near-historic highs, especially among young people, the A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk comes at a crucial time, raising awareness, challenging stigma, and promoting healing. “Our Walk is about connection and compassion. Every step we take helps break the silence and brings support to the people who need it most,” said Paula Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Preventive Measures Foundation. Participants are encouraged to form teams, get creative with attire, and enjoy the park's music, refreshments, and mental wellness resources.

Event Details:

Location: Cedar Beach Park, 2600 Parkway Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104

Time: 8 AM Vendor Setup | 9 AM Registration | 10 AM Walk Start

Walk Route: 0.7-mile loop around Lake Muhlenberg

This year’s Walk is proudly sponsored by friends of the Preventive Measures Foundation, including Trailblazer Sponsors, Preventive Measures, Inc., Allstate-Allen Agency, Jones Real Estate, Friends Hospital, PM NOW, LLC. For more details and registration, please visit www.thepmfoundation.org/walk. #AMillionSteps #MentalHealthAwareness #PreventiveMeasures #WalkForWellness

ABOUT THE PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 15 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation or TPMF, the Foundation serves to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. TPMF plays a vital role in examining and addressing social determinants of health, promoting mental wellness, and supporting future providers and organizations offering wraparound services through scholarships and grant programs, respectively. For more information, visit thepmfoundation.org

