YOUTHFUL SAVINGS BRINGS LEARNING PROGRAM TO QUEENS YOUTH WITH TWO-YEAR GRANT FROM THE QUEENS DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) hosted the “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” on The Learning Marketplace, which increased mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community-building skills. This program featured the award-winning “My Own Business Challenge” and weekly self-paced learning exercises on multiple subjects. Topics included dispute and conflict resolution, Bitcoin/blockchain education, vertical farming, financial wellness, emotional intelligence, communication skills, and storytelling. This experience concluded with a discussion featuring the Queens District Attorney (DA), Melinda Katz, on April 30th. Through this program, active youth participants who started a business on the global e-commerce platform Youthful Savings Marketplace received up to $100 in funding via a prepaid card through the Youthful Savings Community Investment Fund.

YS received a two-year grant from the Queens DA’s Office to bring custom learning programs to select District 29 schools. YS worked with Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens, the Historically Black College University (HBCU) Preparatory High School, and Queens Preparatory Academy. Dr. Christopher Smith, the principal of the Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens, expressed his thoughts on the program's implementation into the school: “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to offer our young men a financial literacy class through this generous grant. Teaching our scholars how to build, manage, and protect their wealth is not just about money, it's about empowerment, legacy and changing the narrative for generations to come." This grant was the second phase of the Queens Community Youth Development and Crime Prevention Program.

The “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” program followed the “Bitcoin as an Agent for Change,” an all-day event in February 2025, which educated youth on Bitcoin fundamentals at the Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens. According to the National Educational Association article, “A Better Understanding of Economics, Personal Finance Education, and Economic Inequality,” youth who do not receive financial education “were more likely to experience financial difficulties, including high debt levels, lack of savings, and living paycheck-to-paycheck." Another study in Georgia and Texas in 2022 also discovered that “students who received personal finance instruction had higher credit scores and were less likely to be delinquent on credit card payments.” This collection of research expressed the importance of financial literacy and economic education for youth at a young age, which is a fundamental component of the Youthful Savings tech-enabled ecosystem. Typically, youth increase their business, finance, and technology skills by over 85%.

Along with the programming for District 29’s youth, YS also launched its parent programming with Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens families. This included a Live Experience for families adjacent to the “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” program. This event was a webinar in March 2025 for “Tax Planning for Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens Families.” It educated families on best practices for their taxes, budgeting, and finances.

Having worked with Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens, HBCU Preparatory High School, and Queens Preparatory Academy, YS aims to give participants the tools they need for personal and financial success. With the Queens DA Office grant, YS looks forward to engaging with families and aiding their journey toward a better future.

