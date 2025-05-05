Ntirety Unveils New Nutanix Private Cloud in Their Managed Private Cloud Portfolio

Ntirety launches a refreshed Ntirety Private Cloud offering with a new Nutanix cloud to support growing hybrid cloud needs.

Cloud is at the heart of everything our clients do, and at the heart of every transformation effort.” — Jim Parks, CEO Ntirety

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for private cloud continues to expand and organizations require choice when it comes to deciding where to host their business-critical workloads and data. Ntirety has revamped its managed private cloud suite to deliver a streamlined cloud experience with built-in agility and expanded virtualization support.Secure by design and deployed in state-of-the-art facilities, Ntirety Private Cloud delivers straightforward cloud consumption and management models to simplify cloud adoption, create more predictable billing cycles, and enable fast provisioning in response to business and data growth. Customers with sophisticated needs can choose Private Cloud Advanced for greater access, allowing integrations with third-party tools and mirroring the level of control they have on premises.“Cloud is at the heart of everything our clients do, and at the heart of every transformation effort. Our updated Ntirety Private Cloud is an important centerpiece to delivering the resiliency, control, and privacy organizations need in their cloud ecosystems,” said Jim Parks, CEO.Ntirety’s expanded cloud portfolio now includes a new private cloud option for Nutanix—jointly designed from the ground up with Nutanix engineers to deliver the ideal cloud blueprint with security, efficiency, and scale.“Ntirety is continuously evolving so we can lead our customers through their modernization journeys. The addition of Nutanix means more choice so businesses can get exactly what they need in a managed private cloud experience,” shared Parks.To learn more about Ntirety Cloud Services, visit ntirety.com About NtiretyNtirety empowers organizations to unlock the power of their data and transform their business by providing strategic end-to-end IT services throughout their technology journeys with AI and beyond. With a human-centered approach and expertise with data, security, and modern infrastructure, Ntirety streamlines and accelerates our clients’ transformation into future-ready organizations.

Ntirety Managed Private Cloud Portfolio

