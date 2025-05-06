TraknProtect Launches Cutting-Edge USB Gateway for Smart IoT Connectivity in Hospitality and Beyond

TraknProtect, a leader in real-time location technology, is redefining workplace safety with its launch of new USB Gateways

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leader in real-time location technology, is redefining workplace safety and operational efficiency with its latest advancements in IoT connectivity with the launch of their new USB Gateways.

By enabling communication between multiple devices and its cloud-based safety platform, TraknProtect empowers businesses to create safer environments while optimizing asset management. This powerful, plug-and-play device enhances IoT connectivity and security, reinforcing TraknProtect’s commitment to providing advanced safety and asset-tracking solutions across various industries.

Designed for flexibility and ease of deployment, the USB Gateway is a compact yet robust BLE-to-WiFi gateway. - With its simple USB powered design, the gateway offers broad deployment flexibility across diverse environments, making installation effortless in any USB Type-A port.

“Innovation isn't just our goal, it's embedded in our DNA, driving everything we design, build, and deliver. As we continue to revolutionize safety and asset tracking in hospitality and beyond, the USB Gateway delivers an optimal, highly secure, and scalable solution for our clients,” said Priyanka Iyer, Principal Software Engineer at TraknProtect.

Key Features of the USB Gateway:

-Plug-and-Play Simplicity – Fully managed device with effortless deployment.

-Advanced Security Protocols – The USB gateway supports enterprise encryption for maximum data protection.

-Offline Data Storage – Stores data in case of power or network fluctuations and is able to send data as soon as connectivity is restored.

-Powerful Dual-Core Processor – Enhances performance and reliability.

-Compact Design – Eliminates the need for traditional power outlets, enabling easy installation in various settings.

Optimizing IoT Connectivity for the Hospitality Industry With the increasing need for safety and operational efficiency in hospitality, TraknProtect’s USB Gateway strengthens the backbone of IoT-enabled workforce protection and asset management. By providing smart communication between IoT devices and TraknProtect’s cloud platform, businesses can enhance real-time visibility, responsiveness, and security.

Driving Efficiency and Cost Savings Beyond security, TraknProtect’s IoT-driven approach enables businesses to monitor and manage assets more effectively, reducing losses and improving operational workflows.

"At TraknProtect, innovation is foundational to our engineering approach, guiding every aspect of our product lifecycle—from system architecture to real-world deployment. As we continue to lead advancements in safety and asset tracking across the hospitality sector and beyond, the USB Gateway represents a secure, scalable, and high-performance solution engineered to meet the operational demands of modern enterprises," said Tim Hanen, CTO at TraknProtect.

For more information about the TraknProtect USB Gateway, visit www.traknprotect.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.