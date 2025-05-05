Security Expert Jordan Frankel Launches Educational Series on the Benefits of Fighting Crime with Security Window Film

BurglarGARD Security Window Film Stops Intruders In Their Tracks BurglarGARD Strengthens The Windowpane - Resisting The Most Violent of Attacks Violent Intruders Are No Match For BurglarGARD. Ideal For Retailers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security Expert Jordan Frankel Launches Insightful Educational Series on the Benefits of Fighting Crime with Security Window Film Security specialist and founder of ShatterGARD security window film offers free expert advice to protect families and businesses from burglary and property damage.Are your windows inviting criminals into your home or business? With over 25 years of experience safeguarding homes, businesses, and government facilities, renowned security expert Jordan Frankel is now bringing his expertise directly to the public with an informative series of articles and videos featured on the ShatterGARD glass protection website. Jordan Frankel, often referred to as the "Security Sensei," is the CEO and Founder of ShatterGARD, Inc., a globally recognized leader in advanced security window film solutions. Frankel's onsite consulting includes the US military, law enforcement agencies, Fortune 500 companies, former presidents, and homeowners."Sadly, windowpanes are always the weakest link in security plans,” says Frankel. “Most people are unaware of simple, cost-effective solutions like security window film that can greatly reduce the risk of burglary and property damage. My goal with this series is to educate and empower people to better protect themselves and their loved ones with security and safety window films.Recent articles from Frankel’s window security film series include:• "What Is Security Film for Windows?" – An in-depth look at how transparent, durable security window film strengthens windows, deterring intruders and preventing injuries from broken glass. "How to Burglar-Proof Windows" – A practical, step-by-step guide to reinforcing windows using glass protection film and other essential security measures.Frankel’s articles and videos cover essential street-smart security advice for homes and businesses, addressing common concerns and frequently searched questions about property crimes and preventative home security products like security film for windows. This strategic approach makes his guidance easily accessible to those actively seeking effective ways to improve home and business security.Future glass protection topics in the series will continue to tackle key security issues, such as violent home invasions, storms, and industrial explosions."I want both home and business owners to realize that protecting their property doesn't have to be complicated or costly," Frankel emphasizes. "Knowledge truly is power when it comes to commercial and residential security, and I’m here to share that knowledge."

